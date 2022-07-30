Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez is back to work, just a few days after her dreamy wedding with Ben Affleck.



Lopez and Ben said their 'I Dos' at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16 since then they have been setting couple goals and treating fans with their adorable snaps from their exotic honeymoon.

But while actor Ben got back to work and jetted to California to film after reprising his role as Batman, the On the Floor singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday.

Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported People.

At the end of the night, the custom-designed look will be up for auction.

The intimate Capri charity event, which will take place at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, is expected to bring in stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, and Vanessa Hudgens.

While Lopez is the main musical guest, the crowd will also be entertained by DJ Diplo, Sofia Carson, and Switzerland's DJ Cruz.

The musical event will also be followed by a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine, with UNICEF representatives based in Ukraine joining remotely

Lopez's show comes on the heels of her Parisian getaway with her new husband Ben Affleck.