Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle is warned her political career will not be lucrative.

Author Tom Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex would love to be a politician in the US while her children start school.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "I think that she does see her future as a congresswoman for California.



"There are 40 seats there and most of them are Democrat.

"But her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.



"Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.

"I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

"But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance."

