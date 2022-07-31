V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj

Korean drama My Beloved Summer crowns V as OST 'King' because of its colossal domestic and international success.

BTS’s V sets the record for 3rd biggest digital sales of Christmas Tree in United States after Nicki Minaj’s ‘Do We Have A Problem’ and BTS’s ‘Yet To Come.’

Despite being an unpromoted song and an OST for Korean Drama, Christmas Tree holds 23.500 unit sales.

Kim Taehyung aka V is the only K-pop soloist who appeared in the Top 5 Biggest Digital Sales of 2022 so far.



Apart from being ‘The Most Streamed Korean Solo Song For 2022’ in Korea and outside, Christmas Tree also became the ‘First And Highest Charting OST On Billboard Hot 100’, and also "The Longest Charting Korean OST And A Solo Song By A Korean Male Soloist On Billboard Global 200 Excl Us" with five weeks.