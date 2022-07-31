 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj
V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj

 Korean drama My Beloved Summer crowns V as OST 'King' because of its colossal domestic and international success.

BTS’s V sets the record for 3rd biggest digital sales of Christmas Tree in United States after Nicki Minaj’s ‘Do We Have A Problem’ and BTS’s ‘Yet To Come.’

Despite being an unpromoted song and an OST for Korean Drama, Christmas Tree holds 23.500 unit sales.

Kim Taehyung aka V is the only K-pop soloist who appeared in the Top 5 Biggest Digital Sales of 2022 so far.

Apart from being ‘The Most Streamed Korean Solo Song For 2022’ in Korea and outside, Christmas Tree also became the ‘First And Highest Charting OST On Billboard Hot 100’, and also "The Longest Charting Korean OST And A Solo Song By A Korean Male Soloist On Billboard Global 200 Excl Us" with five weeks.

More From Entertainment:

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’
Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out

Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out
Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout
'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting

Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting
Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Latest

view all