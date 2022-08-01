 
'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'

Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too

Prince Andrew "accompanied" Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.

According to Maxwell biographer Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Multiple photos of woman from yacht party have been circulated with claims that they feature Meghan Markle.

While pro-monarchy experts and royal fans believe the claims, independent expects and Meghan's supporters have denied that the photos do not show the Duchess of Sussex.

A user on Twitter said, "I cant believe people just automatically believe that's Meghan without a clearer picture.The Sussex Squad can just as easily say that's Kate. It can pass as Kate."

"I don't think the brunette is Markle...legs are not the same face different too," said another user.

one user said, "That's true. Meghan has really skinny legs & ankles. I have always found them too skinny. This girls calves have more meat."

Another said, "There's photos of Andrew with a brunette on yacht many people think is M, but the brunette is much too tall to be M."

