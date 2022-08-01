Meghan Markle’s father expresses true feelings for Lilibet, Archie

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle have expressed his true feelings for grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.



According to the Daily Star, Thomas Markle extended an olive branch to his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday with a bouquet of red roses.

The bouquet of flowers also had two yellow roses for Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas Markle has never met Meghan and Prince Harry’s children as the father-daughter duo have not spoken since her wedding to the Duke of Sussex in 2018.

However, he also claimed that he was ignored and did not get any response when he tried to send a bouquet to Meghan for her 40th birthday last year.



Meghan’s father 78, told the GB News, “I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I've not heard back.”

Meghan will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4.

According to the Newsweek, Meghan and Thomas fell-out after he was allegedly caught seemingly staging paparazzi pictures for money in the days before her wedding to Prince Harry.