Monday Aug 01 2022
‘Scheming’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t sue people she’d like to’

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Meghan Markle warned she can’t keep suing people she wants to ‘left and right’ if politics is her ultimate goal.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this accusation against the Duchess.

He made the revelations while speaking to Palace Confidential and was quoted saying, “Her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.”

“Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.”

“I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.”

Before concluding he added, “But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance.”

