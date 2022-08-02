Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'

Meghan Markle, who accused the Duchess of Cambridge making her cry ahead of her wedding in 2018, told Oprah Winfrey Kate later apologised for hurting her.

Meghan revealed: “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Commenting on her story, royal biographer Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine: "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard. From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”



Harry and Meghan left their position as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California alongside children Archie and Lilibet.