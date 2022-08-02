Prince Harry changed to suit Meghan Markle’s agenda?

Prince Harry changed to Meghan Markle’s agenda?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly completely changed her husband Prince Harry’s behavior from ‘jolly to surly.’



According to royal biographer Tom Bower, there were changes in Prince Harry from being jolly and playful to a "vengeful person full of ventures."

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors said, "I think Meghan encouraged the ventures. Meghan encouraged the anger, the hatred, and seeing anywhere and paranoia.”

He was discussing the Duke of Sussex behavior during latest episode of MailPlus's "Palace Confidential," with host Jo Elvin.

Elvin said many accused the Duchess of changing Prince Harry. However, she wondered if the current one was the "real Harry."

Commenting on it, Bower said, “No, I don't. I think that it's just, Harry is being a simple soul has easily changed to suit Meghan's agenda."