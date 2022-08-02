 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry changed to suit Meghan Markle’s agenda?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Prince Harry changed to Meghan Markle’s agenda?
Prince Harry changed to Meghan Markle’s agenda?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly completely changed her husband Prince Harry’s behavior from ‘jolly to surly.’

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, there were changes in Prince Harry from being jolly and playful to a "vengeful person full of ventures."

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors said, "I think Meghan encouraged the ventures. Meghan encouraged the anger, the hatred, and seeing anywhere and paranoia.”

He was discussing the Duke of Sussex behavior during latest episode of MailPlus's "Palace Confidential," with host Jo Elvin.

Elvin said many accused the Duchess of changing Prince Harry. However, she wondered if the current one was the "real Harry."

Commenting on it, Bower said, “No, I don't. I think that it's just, Harry is being a simple soul has easily changed to suit Meghan's agenda."

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner officially confirms she’s back together with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner officially confirms she’s back together with Devin Booker
Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'first love' when her paths crossed with William

Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'first love' when her paths crossed with William
Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'

Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'
Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum

Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum
Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting

Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting
Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'

Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney
Trisha Goddard slams Tom Bower's 'potshots' on Meghan Markle

Trisha Goddard slams Tom Bower's 'potshots' on Meghan Markle
Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body

Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

Latest

view all