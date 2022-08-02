 
Meghan Markle's father makes 1st public appearance since stroke

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle expressed gratitude to the British people for showering warm wishes over him when he was rushed to a hospital after a stroke.

The 77-year-old’s video was played in GB News this evening which marked Thomas’ first public appearance since his health scare.

Thomas’ son's interview with Dan Wooton’s included a video of the Duchess of Sussex’s dad who can be seen sitting at a table as he enjoyed a windy beach.

He held a sign which read: “Hi Dan, Thank you and the British people for the best wishes and goodwill.”

The former lighting director suffered a stroke on May 23 after which he remained in a hospital for five days.

After being discharged from the hospital, Thomas said: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

