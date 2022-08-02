Brad Pitt says he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain calm

File Footage

Brad Pitt admitted that he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain cool as he's a “pretty laid-back guy” while relating to his character in Bullet Train.



During an interview with Australian breakfast show Sunrise, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got candid about his anger issues saying that he can relate to his character Ladybug’s tendency to get angry.

“[Ladybug is] trying really hard [to relax]. He's such a chump. He just can't get out of his own way and it just makes me laugh,” the 58-year-old superstar said on the show.

The ex-husband of Angelina Jolie was then asked whether he is a “Zen-guy” to which Pitt responded, “Listen, I can be all things.”

“I mean, I'm pretty laid-back but I can lose it and lose my (expletive), and I can certainly step in (expletive) and put my foot in my mouth,” Pitt confessed

“So, [the film is] just making fun of all of that, where the big laugh is,” the actor added.

Previously, in a conversation with Interview Magazine, three years after his separation with Jolie, Pitt talked about his battle with anger issues.

“I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel... I'm human,” Pitt said.

“I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” Pitt added.

Pitt is currently busy promoting his action comedy movie which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Bad Bunny and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in pivotal roles.