Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Prince William, Kate will show Meghan Markle 'real royalty' with 'clever move'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who the 'real' royals are, says author.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, says William has carefully planned his trip with Kate to US in December to show Harry and Meghan the true meaning of royalty.

The Cambridges are set to attend the Earthshot Prize in Boston by the end of the year.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has pointed out that William's trip is a "clever move".

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.

"It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals.

"I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well.

"They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout.

"I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem," he noted.

