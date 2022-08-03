Meghan Markle’s royal links ‘will be worthless’ soon: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been warned against flexing her royal card “every chance she gets” because it might become “pretty useless” for her soon enough.



Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this warning in his new book Revenge: Meghan Harry and the war between the Windsors.

In it, he warned Meghan Markle against flexing her royal status and card and said, “It’s not only a problem for Harry but it is also for Meghan because when she phoned up the two senators to campaign for women’s maternity pay, she said ‘Hello, this is Meghan the Duchess of Sussex’.”

“I mean, she plays the royal card the whole time so I don’t think that will play well during an election for Congress or even the Senate.”

“So, I think they have to realign their image I think in any case they are burning out their royal status pretty fast now. I think in the end they will have to give that up because it won’t wash.”