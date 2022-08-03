 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing intense money problems with Netflix.

Commentator Guy Martin made these revelations during the course of his interview with Forbes.

He started off by admitting, “On the surface, at least, there is no content from Archewell’s for-profit content arms that is making money.”

“Facing intense problems of its own, Netflix, having bit deep into the Windsors of Montecito enterprise with a reported $100million, just canceled Ms Markle’s one show Pearl, an animated film that had been nearing production.”

This comes shortly after it was revealed that Prince Harry's memoir may receive a Christmas release date. 

