Friday Aug 05 2022
Johnny Depp threatens ‘washed up’ Elon Musk over Amber Heard

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Johnny Depp threatens ‘washed up’ Elon Musk over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reportedly had a few choice words against Amber Heard’s “washed up has been” fling Elon Musk.

The text featured a lengthy rant by the Pirates actor and included threatening anecdotes against Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

Where he accused Amber of having “begged for total global humiliation” he accused the Tesla founder of being a “washed up has been.”

An extract from his message even included a threat that read, “Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his [explective] when I slice it off."

Check it out below:


