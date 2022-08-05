Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial instability?

Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial, health instability?

Wendy Williams has caused a lot of commotion and buzz surrounding her alleged nuptials with an officer, and those most shell-shocked include her own family.



This news came to light after the former TV show host revealed to close friends that she tied the knot with an NYPD police officer, in a short telephone conversation.

Wendy’s brother Tommy seemed the most affected, and told Page Six, “I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault.”

“It’s a precarious situation,” after all “She wasn’t getting married last week,” he admitted. “I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”