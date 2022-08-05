 
Friday Aug 05 2022
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox still “fully planning on getting married” but have put it on hold till the rapper completes his worldwide Mainstream Sellout Tour.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the lovebirds are “madly in love” and might tie the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony just like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” an insider told the outlet.

After the tour in the support of MGK’s newest album is over, the couple will begin to “focus on their wedding,” the source revealed.

“They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the insider added.

Previously, on The Late Late Show with James Corden, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he’s been “struggling” to decide the perfect location for his bug day.

“The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” the Emo Girl hit-maker added on the show.


