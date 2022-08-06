 
Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Koffee With Karan Season 7 latest episode marked the presence of the Laal Singh Chaddha duo Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The duo, who is popular for their quirky comebacks, sat in for a special rapid fire round with the host.

However, according to Indian Express, everyone was disappointed by Kareena in the round, who refrained from delivering juicy answers.

The episode began with the guests talking about their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha; it got interesting when Amir revealed his savage side for the first time. Being as candid as he has ever been, Amir told KJo that the only good thing about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was Kareena’s character Poo.

While Amir was his most witty self, it was observed that Kareena was seemingly holding back.

Bebo is known for her spontaneous thinking, especially on the KwK couch; however, this time the audience felt a change in her behaviour. Johar went on to comment how the mother-of-two is 'too full of herself' or being 'way too diplomatic'.

The host felt that Kareena was acting way too mature for herself and he said the rapid-fire round with Kareena this time around may go down in history as the worst of the show.

Despite Kareena's disappointing performance, the fans feel that the show has finally redeemed itself with the latest episode.

