Sunday Aug 07 2022
Meghan Markle to counter 'damaging attack' with pal Omid Scobie: 'Needs outlet'

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning a counterattack on Tom Bower's book.

Using their friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are aiming to get back and respond to all the false allegations made against the couple. 

Professor Pauline MacLaran tells Express.co.uk: “There is no doubt that Bower’s book is currently causing damage to the Harry and Meghan brand despite his acknowledgement that he only spoke with people who were negatively disposed to them.

“This means the readings of many situations will be heavily biased against them so it is no wonder that Harry and Meghan will be looking for an outlet to put forward their side (again!) and Scobie’s book could be it.”

Meanwhile, Mr Scobie has announced a sequel to his 2020 pro-Meghan Markle book, Finding Freedom. Experts are speculating the new bombshell book will unfold the allegations made by Bower.

