 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Louis Cunningham, who is actually the grandson of the late Prince Charles of Luxembourg, has landed a role in a new BBC drama.

The real-life royal family member will be seen helming a leading role in the upcoming drama series Marie Antoinette.

The 24-year-old royal, was previously appeared in Netflix’s Bridgerton, will play Louis XVI in the eight-part series, which has been created and written by Deborah Davis.

Meanwhile, Emilia Schule, Oscar Lesage, Jasmine Blackborow and Jack Archer will also be seen starring in the series.

The drama revolves around the story of queen Marie Antoinette who left Austria at the age of 14 to marry the Dauphin of France.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, told Daily Mail: "Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story.

"We are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew
Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear

Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear
Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?
'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham
Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend

Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend

Latest

view all