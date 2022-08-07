 
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison' bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to start a new chapter of their life after one final summer in Anmer Hall.

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to move on from the glorious 'Kensington prison’ to take up residence Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, according to a royal expert.

The move from Kensington Palace will mark a new beginning for the royal couple, both 40, as their children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will reportedly be starting at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

“William and Kate are going to have their hands full this summer as they move home to be nearer the Queen and settle the kids into a new school," Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith told The Sun, adding: "But I think they are ready for the next chapter in their lives.”

According to the publication, the royal couple made the decision to move in order to be closer to The Queen following Prince Philip's death last year, with Adelaide Cottage is just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty's private apartments.

Royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, said: “I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children."

Ingrid went on: "Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids – they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates. I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

Kate, William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks.

