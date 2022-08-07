 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Paris Jackson set the internet on fire with her breathtaking look as she was spotted taking a quick ride on her light blue Vespa to meet up with a friend for a yummy meal in Santa Monica on Friday.

The 25-year-old singer was out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the singer opted for a fashionable outfit for her outing, featuring ripped jeans and an oversize jacket.

Photo credits Daily Mail
Photo credits Daily Mail

The talented star has been following in her father Michael Jackson's footsteps and has delved into the music industry.

Paris completed her look by slipping into a pair of brown boots to stay comfortable throughout the day while riding her Vespa scooter.

During an interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, the American Horror Story actress discussed how singing was something she always had a passion for.

Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, 'There's a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.'

She added how she was interested in other form of creative arts besides performing on stage.

'I love all forms of art,' Paris explained. 'I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don't show a lot of people.'  


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy
Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama

Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama
Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Latest

view all