Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career

Akshay Kumar does not audiences to 'hesitate' before watching his films.

Speaking in an interview with PTI , Kumar revealed that he will never do objectionable films in his career. Therefore, the audience can go watch his film without any hesitation.

After his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan got a rare U certificate from the Indian censor board, Akshay told PTI that while looking for diverse projects in the future, he will make sure that he doesn't sign any 'ghinoni' films and all his films are enjoyed by family audiences.

Akshay said, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don't want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers."

The actor further added, "I don't want to make a ghinoni (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience."

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon and will star Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar.

