 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Kang Ki Young tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki Young was forced to cancel plans due to COVID-19
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Ki Young was forced to cancel plans due to COVID-19

Extraordinary Attorney Woo  star Kang Ki Young has tested positive for COVID-19, Soompi reported on August 8.

Announcing the same, the actor's agency stated: "The past weekend, our agency’s actor Kang Ki Young crossed paths with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19."

"He preemptively used a self-testing kit and received a positive result, and his diagnosis was confirmed with the rapid antigen test."

“Kang Ki Young does not have any particular symptoms right now. All of his scheduled activities have been halted, and he will focus on treatment,” statement further said.

The cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo has previously been said to be vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, starting on August 8.

Actor Kang is currently starring in Extraordinary Attorney Woo alongside Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung, and others.

Kang is best known for his outstanding acting in supporting roles in dramas like Oh My Ghost, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev
BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details

BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details
John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Latest

view all