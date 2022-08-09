 
SEVENTEEN's 'Left & Right' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

SEVENTEEN's 'Left & Right' became their fourth music video to hit 100 million views

SEVENTEEN's Left & Right music video has managed to cross the 100 million views mark on YouTube.

Left & Right achieved the milestone on August 8, and is now the fourth video from SEVENTEEN to do so.

Before Left & Right, Don't Wanna Cry, Very Nice, and Clap had each surpassed 100 million views.

The title track is from the group's seventh mini album, Heng:garae.

The music video was officially released on June 20, 2020; this means the video took more than two years to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, the upcoming SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] will see SEVENTEEN performs in 20 different cities.

Beginning on August 10 in Vancouver, they will tour all of North America through the end of the year.

