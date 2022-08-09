 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS's Jin pulls fellow member Suga's leg over looking 'skinny'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

BTSs Jin pulled Sugas leg in the comments section of the rappers recent Instagram post
BTS's Jin pulled Suga's leg in the comments section of the rapper's recent Instagram post

BTS members always give off familial vibes and a recent online interaction between members Suga and Jin proved just that to fans!

Nowadays BTS's Jin is gaining a lot of attention with his attendance in movie premieres but recently he took a notch higher with his 'dad aura' in his hilarious interaction with another BTS member, Suga, on Instagram.

Recently, Suga shared on Instagram that he was taking some time out and enjoying some free time. In particular, he shared some images showing that he was going around and visiting some of his old schools, reported Koreaboo.

Out of all BTS's members, it was Jin who commented on one of Min Yoongi aka Suga's pictures.

Jin wrote, "Why are you so skinny? I’ve transferred you some pocket money [into your bank.] Buy yourself a meal."

Suga then commented that he had checked his bank account but he hadn’t actually received any money.

Jin then replied with a simple, “I’m sorry.”

Fans were awestruck by this silly interaction between BTS's oldest members and wrote that Jin sounds like Suga's 'daddy' here.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev
BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details

BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details
John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Latest

view all