Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

Vijay Varma admitted that he was worried about accidentally injuring Alia Bhatt while they were filming physical abuse scenes for the recently released movie Darlings, in an interview with Hindustan Times.



Alia Bhatt's maiden production, Darlings, addresses the issue of domestic violence in a marital relationship and its consequences. While some are praising Alia and Vijay for portraying a such complex characters, people also think that the film should have had a disclaimer warning since some of the scenes are too graphic.

When asked about filming the abuse scenes, the Gully Boy actor replied, "I remember because it was a physically powerful exchange, I wanted to make sure the other actor is not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. Between the husband and wife, there aren’t many funny moments but the drama beats are great and we were feeding off each other incredibly. But yes, we discussed the choreography of the scenes so that our moves and moods reflect in the work that we were doing.”

He further added, "It’s slightly on the darker side. Not just in the equation with his wife, he is personally not at a good place in his life. He is insecure; he has an inferiority complex with him. But he overcompensates for that as a defense mechanism. There is one thing that he feels is working in his life and he wants to hold on to that with all his might is the wife.”

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, Darlings has been the most watched film on Netflix in Pakistan over the weekend.