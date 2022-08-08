 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Alia Bhatt Darlings co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot
Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

Vijay Varma admitted that he was worried about accidentally injuring Alia Bhatt while they were filming physical abuse scenes for the recently released movie Darlings, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Alia Bhatt's maiden production, Darlings, addresses the issue of domestic violence in a marital relationship and its consequences. While some are praising Alia and Vijay for portraying a such complex characters, people also think that the film should have had a disclaimer warning since some of the scenes are too graphic.

When asked about filming the abuse scenes, the Gully Boy actor replied, "I remember because it was a physically powerful exchange, I wanted to make sure the other actor is not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. Between the husband and wife, there aren’t many funny moments but the drama beats are great and we were feeding off each other incredibly. But yes, we discussed the choreography of the scenes so that our moves and moods reflect in the work that we were doing.”

He further added, "It’s slightly on the darker side. Not just in the equation with his wife, he is personally not at a good place in his life. He is insecure; he has an inferiority complex with him. But he overcompensates for that as a defense mechanism. There is one thing that he feels is working in his life and he wants to hold on to that with all his might is the wife.”

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, Darlings has been the most watched film on Netflix in Pakistan over the weekend. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail
Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career

Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career
Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai
Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career
Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Deepika Padukone achieves ‘flawless victory’ in viral challenge: Watch

Deepika Padukone achieves ‘flawless victory’ in viral challenge: Watch
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Deepika Padukone revisits her depression phase: ‘I was suicidal'

Deepika Padukone revisits her depression phase: ‘I was suicidal'
Kareena Kapoor’s opens up about her ‘Koffee Date’ with Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s opens up about her ‘Koffee Date’ with Aamir Khan
Salman Khan ‘refused’ to buy Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?

Salman Khan ‘refused’ to buy Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?
Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats

Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats

Latest

view all