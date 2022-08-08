Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'

Parenting expert was impressed with Kate Middleton's way of correcting Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their two oldest children to the memorial service in March 2022.

Reacting to the Duchess’ “connection before correction” approach to parenting, an expert Angela Karanja told Marie Claire that ‘Shhh’ act was crucial.

“I think what’s important is that Kate did not just correct, i.e. telling Charlotte to ‘shhh’ and be quiet at that pivotal moment, but she took time to connect,” Karanja explained.

“Throughout the event, especially notably at the beginning, there were several moments of connection. For example, in the beginning, when the young daughter appears nervous, the mum leans over and whispers something that evidently cheers her up,” Karanja continued.

She also pointed out “a lot of connection before correction.”

“We don’t see Kate telling Charlotte off angrily. She does the correcting so matter of factly and swift, and as contained and concealed as she could in that public place,” she added.