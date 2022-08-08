 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws in a tiny white sweater while heading to a studio in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The Marry Me, actor, 53, left onlookers in awe with her incredible physique in the loose-fitting garment which ended in a small semi-circle in the front showing off her navel.

For her day out, the superstar held a brown paper bag and amber-colored glasses that protected her eyes from the California sun.

Photo credits: Daily Mail
Photo credits: Daily Mail

The newlywed slayed the look with utter perfection as her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down the sides of her tanned face.

It’s unclear why Lopez was at the studio. She released the album Marry Me for her movie of the same name back in February. It consisted of 11 songs along with three bonus tracks.


