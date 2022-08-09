Prince William copies Prince Harry with upcoming speech at UN assembly

Prince William is reportedly gearing up to speak at the United Nations General Assembly for his Earthshot Prize Awards.

As per reports of The Mail+, the Duke of Cambridge has been planning an earlier trip to the United States of America in September.

In an attempt to take his Earthshot Prize Awards to Boston in December, the Duke will be meeting with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The world leaders will also attend the gathering during its new session on September 13 to weigh in on the pressing matters.

A source told the publication, "William is planning to go over to the US for some big meetings with Bloomberg's team who are getting it all ready.

"It's going to put his Earthshot Prize on a global footing and get some real interest going in the States ahead of the next awards."

This came after William’s brother Prince Harry’s keynote address at the U.N. to mark the International Nelson Mandela Day.