Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Tributes poured in from celebrities to Olivia Newton-John, who died due to breast cancer at 73 on Monday.

Olivia, who rose to fame for her role Sandy from the 1978 musical movie Grease, reportedly passed away at her home in Southern California while her husband shared the news of her demise on social media.

Reacting to the late actress’ passing, her Grease co-star John Travolta shared emotional post along with a throwback photo of Olivia on Instagram while he also recalled her “impact in his life”.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” he wrote in the caption.

Concluding the note, the actor signed off with “Your Danny, your John!” referring to his character from their hit musical movie.

Meanwhile, Global star Priyanka Chopra also turned to IG story, where she posted a photo of her famous character from Grease, penned, “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on.”

Australian actor Hugh Jackman also shared heartfelt post on IG, alongside a throwback photo of the two together.

He confessed in the caption that Olivia was his “first crush” and added, “One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open-heart, generous and funny.”


