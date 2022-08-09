 
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

American TV personality and conservative commentator Candace Owens has blasted Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle as a "D-list actress".

Owens discussed Meghan's royal racism claims after teh Duchess of Sussex accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of making a racist comment about her and Prince Harry's son Archie before his birth.

Ms Owens, in conversation with commentator Matt Walsh, said: "This is a Hollywood star going into a country that loves its traditions and then accusing them of being fundamentally racist."

The commentator went on to say: "It's the height of ignorance to me to have this D-list actress that nobody knew go over there."

She added: "I think we're just tired of the race narrative here in America and it's just obnoxious that we've sent this girl to start the same thing overseas."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly failing to win Americans who accused the couple of overusing the royal card and old narrative to remain in the spotlight.

