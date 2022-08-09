 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Following a brief romance, Tyler Cameron has already split from model Paige Lorenze.

The Bachelorette alum, 29, confirmed their break-up during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop on Monday.

“It wasn't good for us," he shared, adding that the two "took a step back," The Bachelorette star said while revealing his decision to part ways with the model.

"So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now," Cameron, 29, continued, adding that they both "have tons of respect and love for each other."

"But it's just not the right time for both of us right now," he said, confirming: "I'm single, yeah."

Lorenze also confirmed in a statement to Page Six that she is "single."

"There wasn't a dramatic split or any bad blood between us," she explained. "I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that's going to require me to be in NYC at the moment."

News of Tyler and Paige's romance was first reported by Page Six in early July, before they confirmed their relationship during a PDA-packed stroll in NYC on July 17. 

They went Instagram official with their romance, documenting their romantic 'date cruise', a few weeks later.

It was reported on July 8 that the couple were in the early stages of dating. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'
Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival
Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’
Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie
Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes

Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes
Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Latest

view all