 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is not making Harry 'happy': 'Will miss UK more and more'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Meghan Markle is not making Harry happy: Will miss UK more and more
Meghan Markle is not making Harry 'happy': 'Will miss UK more and more'

Prince Harry will grow homesick for UK overtime, speculates royal expert.

Richard Palmer believes Prince Harry has not looked 'happy' during his recent public visits with and without Meghan Markle.

Speaking to host Pandora Forsyth, Mr Palmer said: "I suspect, over time, Harry will miss the UK more and more."

He added: "They [Meghan and Harry] don't look that happy when they are in public to me".

After their UN speech on Nelson Mandela, Harry and Meghan "seem to be going down this very, sort of, serious route".

She added: "Everything's always got a political message."

Meanwhile, it is widely conjectured that Meghan is tipped to join US politics after her children leave for school.

Author Tom Bower earlier said: "I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

"But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance."

More From Entertainment:

Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘changed her whole life’ for Prince Charles: ‘Had nothing’

Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘changed her whole life’ for Prince Charles: ‘Had nothing’
Why Arjun Kapoor is 'not ready' to marry Malaika Arora

Why Arjun Kapoor is 'not ready' to marry Malaika Arora
Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud
Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud
Aespa's album 'Girls' soars to No.1 in monthly sales record

Aespa's album 'Girls' soars to No.1 in monthly sales record

Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'

Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'
'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?

'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?
Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman
Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Latest

view all