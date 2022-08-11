Meghan Markle is not making Harry 'happy': 'Will miss UK more and more'

Prince Harry will grow homesick for UK overtime, speculates royal expert.

Richard Palmer believes Prince Harry has not looked 'happy' during his recent public visits with and without Meghan Markle.

Speaking to host Pandora Forsyth, Mr Palmer said: "I suspect, over time, Harry will miss the UK more and more."



He added: "They [Meghan and Harry] don't look that happy when they are in public to me".



After their UN speech on Nelson Mandela, Harry and Meghan "seem to be going down this very, sort of, serious route".



She added: "Everything's always got a political message."

Meanwhile, it is widely conjectured that Meghan is tipped to join US politics after her children leave for school.

Author Tom Bower earlier said: "I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

"But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance."