 
Geo News

Dua Lipa gushes over Mark Ronson after sharing show-stopping BRITs moment

Mark Ronson brings out Dua Lipa, Ghostface Killah for outstanding medley of his hits at the ceremony

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Dua Lipa gushes over Mark Ronson after sharing show-stopping BRITs moment
Dua Lipa gushes over Mark Ronson after sharing show-stopping BRITs moment

Dua Lipa can’t stop raving over her longtime friend and collaborator Mark Ronson after the duo lit up the BRITs award with stunning performance.

Fresh off serving a show-stopping medley of his biggest hits after Ronson invited Lipa, 30, and Ghostface Killah on stage, the Albanian pop star wore her heart on her sleeve.

She took to her Instagram on Sunday, March 1, to reflect on the unforgettable rendition at the star-studded ceremony.

“BRITS 2026 What an honour to join my dear friend @iammarkronson on stage last night at the @brits as he celebrated his Outstanding Contribution to Music award,” the Levitating hitmaker captioned a series of photos and videos from the night.

“Being part of the medley of songs that have shaped his incredible legacy was such a special moment,” she continued. “I feel so lucky to have been there and even luckier to call you my friend!!!”

“Mark, you’re a true trailblazer,” the Grammy winner went on to rave over the 50-year-old record producer. “Your talent, heart, and passion inspire us all!! A beautiful night celebrating someone who truly deserves it all. So proud of you!!!!!!”

For the unversed, Lipa and Ronson often exchange sweet tributes for each other.

The British musician has been a key collaborator on Lipa's music, notably contributing to her work and specifically working with her on the track Dance the Night for the Barbie soundtrack.

The Radical Optimism performer, meanwhile, has openly called Ronson a "beloved friend" and has supported his creative ventures.

Just days before their headlining-grabbing gig Lipa hosted him for her Service95 Book Club to discuss his 2026 memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In 90s New York City. 

Robbie Williams suffers horror injury before BRITs performance
Robbie Williams suffers horror injury before BRITs performance
Love Island's Anna Vakili reflects on miscarriage and pregnancy shock
Love Island's Anna Vakili reflects on miscarriage and pregnancy shock
Noel Gallagher parties until 4am after BRITS Songwriter of Year win
Noel Gallagher parties until 4am after BRITS Songwriter of Year win
Katie Price laughs off pregnancy claims as Lee Andrews remains overseas
Katie Price laughs off pregnancy claims as Lee Andrews remains overseas
Katie Price performs in Ireland as Lee Andrews remains in missile-hit Dubai
Katie Price performs in Ireland as Lee Andrews remains in missile-hit Dubai
Tom Parker remembered: Kelsey's emotional video leaves fans in tears
Tom Parker remembered: Kelsey's emotional video leaves fans in tears
Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly married: Claims
Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly married: Claims
Chris Hemsworth reveals what keeps marriage strong after all these years
Chris Hemsworth reveals what keeps marriage strong after all these years