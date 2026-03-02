Dua Lipa gushes over Mark Ronson after sharing show-stopping BRITs moment

Dua Lipa can’t stop raving over her longtime friend and collaborator Mark Ronson after the duo lit up the BRITs award with stunning performance.

Fresh off serving a show-stopping medley of his biggest hits after Ronson invited Lipa, 30, and Ghostface Killah on stage, the Albanian pop star wore her heart on her sleeve.

She took to her Instagram on Sunday, March 1, to reflect on the unforgettable rendition at the star-studded ceremony.

“BRITS 2026 What an honour to join my dear friend @iammarkronson on stage last night at the @brits as he celebrated his Outstanding Contribution to Music award,” the Levitating hitmaker captioned a series of photos and videos from the night.

“Being part of the medley of songs that have shaped his incredible legacy was such a special moment,” she continued. “I feel so lucky to have been there and even luckier to call you my friend!!!”

“Mark, you’re a true trailblazer,” the Grammy winner went on to rave over the 50-year-old record producer. “Your talent, heart, and passion inspire us all!! A beautiful night celebrating someone who truly deserves it all. So proud of you!!!!!!”

For the unversed, Lipa and Ronson often exchange sweet tributes for each other.

The British musician has been a key collaborator on Lipa's music, notably contributing to her work and specifically working with her on the track Dance the Night for the Barbie soundtrack.

The Radical Optimism performer, meanwhile, has openly called Ronson a "beloved friend" and has supported his creative ventures.

Just days before their headlining-grabbing gig Lipa hosted him for her Service95 Book Club to discuss his 2026 memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In 90s New York City.