Thursday Aug 11 2022
Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Prince Harry could reportedly return to the UK in a new role without wife Meghan Markle’s involvement once his father Prince Charles becomes the monarch, as per his former police protection officer.

While it may seem unlikely that Harry could return to the UK in a new royal role as of right now in light of his ongoing feud with the royal family since 2020’s Megxit, Ken Wharfe thinks that Prince Harry wouldn’t last long in the US, as per Mirror UK.

Wharfe, who worked with a young Prince Harry while working for his late mother Princess Diana, said: “Personally I do (think that Harry could return) and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forever more living in California.”

“It's clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea - I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they'll end up we don't know,” he continued.

"But I just think his involvement with his military charities - quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don't know. But I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan - I honestly don't know,” Wharfe added.

“But to answer your question, I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father's plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen,” he concluded.

The comments come about two months after Prince Harry notably visited the UK with wife Meghan and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. 

