Thursday Aug 11 2022
Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

File Footage 

Khloe Kardashian reportedly won't be sharing her newborn son's legal custody with her former cheater boyfriend and father of the baby, Tristan Thompson.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star and the basketball player have “agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time.”

“Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” insider added.

The source further talked about the bond the NBA player shares with his and Khloe’s eldest daughter True, “Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister.”

“Tristan and Khloe decided it would be better to have Khloe be there in the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and to have Tristan be back home looking after True,” the insider explained why Tristan was with True the day his son was born.

“Khloe isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her."

"But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby,” the source shared.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has dated the sports star dated on and off since 2016.

She first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.


