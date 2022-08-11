Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR students just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique has been reportedly seeing a PR student "for months" despite only breaking up with Shakira in June this year.

The Barcelona FC footballer, 35, has been dating a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti, who he reportedly met while she was working for his production company Kosmos.

An insider close to Marti told The Sun that the lovebirds have been keeping their romance low-key but people around them know about their relationship.

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events,” the source told the outlet.

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening,” the insider added.

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her,” the source said. “That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”

Pique and the Waka Waka hit-maker, 45, announced their breakup after 11 years of romance in a joint statement two months ago and they have since been fighting over their kids’ permanent custody.

As per a report by Marca, the exes have reached a temporary settlement, according to which the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, would spend two weeks of August with their father and the other two with their mother.