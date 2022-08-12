Kaley Cuoco dishes on battling depression amid Karl Cook divorce

Kaley Cuoco spoke up on struggling with mental health problem while filming season two of her hit series The Flight Attendant.



“It was one of the hardest years of my life. Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented,” said the 36-year-old.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the Charmed star pointed out the serious impact of her divorce from Karl Cook, while the role in HBO series also caused her depression.

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer. It was interesting to say that out loud,” she remarked.

The actress went on add, “I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

The Big Bang Theory alum noted, “It was really a super dark time. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me!”

The actress disclosed that she started “therapy” to deal with her divorce.

Meanwhile, she also “developed a stress rash that ran all the way down her body for three months and would not go away”.

“I could barely walk,” added Cuoco.