Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt tries his best to meet his children as often as possible despite hostility with his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Angelina Jolie.



An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Bullet Train star, 58, “pushes to see” his kids “as often as possible wherever they all are in the world.”

“He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th,” the insider added.

“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the source shared. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

The actor is father to six kids with Jolie; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Recently, the actor flew to Rome to spend some quality time with his kids before his hotly released movie’s premiere in Paris as they were in Italy with their mother who’s working on her next project.

"The judge cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids, so Brad's option was to fly to Rome or not see them for quite a while," an insider said at the time as per OK! Magazine.

Therefore, Pitt "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went," the source noted.

The former flames have been fighting of their kids’ custody ever since their separation in 2016 while they are also battling another legal war over their French Château Miraval.

However, despite their ongoing issues, the exes communicated directly about the meetup in Rome which was “refreshingly cordial” as per the insider.