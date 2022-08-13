 
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi finally reacted to the prevailing cancel culture in Bollywood recently.

The Mirzapur actor while talking to India Today stated: "If I have hurt someone's heart with something, I feel sad about that. I don't want to hurt anyone."

He went on to add: "Those who don't wish to see the film, I will respect their decision. What else can I say."

According to Tripathi, films are a huge medium of producing income for the country, which is then used for the betterment of the society but he also said that everybody has the right to give their opinion in a 'democratic society.'

Currently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan faced massive backlash on social media with people demanding boycott of both the films. 

