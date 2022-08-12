Check out Kylie Jenner's $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag

 
It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner’s closet houses some of the most expensive and highly coveted items in the world.

As of recently, the latest addition to her luxury closet was a $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag, as per Daily Mail.

The beauty mogul, who is already known to own over $ 1 million worth of designer handbags, celebrated her 25th birthday on August, 10 and was gifted another pricey gift that is a Birkin bag from her mother Kris.

The handbag - with tan, rust, and beige elements - is so incredibly rare that only three of its design have been made.

Among the rest of her gifts appeared to be a set of orange Hermes slippers in a similar shade to the bag, which featured a large 'H' over each foot.

As well her mum Kris, Kylie's sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian were at the yacht party as well as her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster and Kim's daughter Chicago.

In 2019, she shocked fans with a look at her very upscale walk-in closet at her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

The mogul's interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard previously revealed that the reality star had over 400 designer handbags in the closet of her Hidden Hills mansion.

He said: 'There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermés, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi. Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.'

Back in October 2021, Kylie updated her designer handbag closet with a $50,000 crocodile Hermes Birkin bag.


