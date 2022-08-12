Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother

Rapper Drake's sweet gesture towards his mother has melted the hearts of his fans all over the internet.

The grammy-winning rapper unveiled his latest face tattoo, a tribute to his mother Sandi Graham, with his more than 119 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

His latest piece of ink, located above his left eye, showed the initials of his 62-year-old mom in small, black stylized lettering.

'Sandra Gale [burning heart emoji],' the 35-year-old God's Plan hitmaker captioned a snap of the new tat and various other photos.



Earlier, Drake paid a heart-touching tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wal by launching a t-shirt featuring Moosewala in honour of the singer.





