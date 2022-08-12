 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Rapper Drake's sweet gesture towards his mother has melted the hearts of his fans all over the internet.

The grammy-winning rapper unveiled his latest face tattoo, a tribute to his mother Sandi Graham, with his more than 119 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

His latest piece of ink, located above his left eye, showed the initials of his 62-year-old mom in small, black stylized lettering.

'Sandra Gale [burning heart emoji],' the 35-year-old God's Plan hitmaker captioned a snap of the new tat and various other photos.

Earlier, Drake paid a heart-touching tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wal by launching a t-shirt featuring Moosewala in honour of the singer. 


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami
Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning

Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning
Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’
Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team

Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team
Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted
Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Meghan Markle’s manager ‘green lit relationship’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s manager ‘green lit relationship’ with Prince Harry
Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Latest

view all