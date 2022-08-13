Blackpink unveils official release date for highly-anticipated 'Pink Venom' album

Blackpink are coming back better and pinker than ever, to celebrate the sixth anniversary of their debut, and it features the release date of their new single, Pink Venom.

As part of their anniversary gift to fans, the group announced plans to release their new album on, August 19, 2022.

In the teasers Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa took fans over the moon with their sizzling pink looks.

Check it out below:

While Jiso embodied beauty with her hair tied up, while Jennie slayed in a pink co-ord set.

After the announcement, the K-pop group shared a set of concept teasers on Instagram, in one of them, they appeared in blush pink costumes and posed in front of a broken glass that was arranged in the shape of spider webs.





