Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott agree on unusual custody setup after split

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott reach custody deal

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have received joint legal custody of their five kids after finalizing their divorce.

As per a report by People, Tori and Dean's four minor kids' legal custody will be shared by both the parents according to court documents.

Advertisement

The pair agreed on Tori having "substantially higher" amounts of time with their kids than Deam, but he was will be awarded "reasonable custodial timeshare" to be determined by the two parties.

However, there is no child support and the expenses of health care, education and extracurricular activities for the kids will be equally divided among both parents.

It is pertinent to mention that Dean and Tori are parents to Beau, 8, Hattie, 14, Stella, 17, Finn, 13, and Liam, 18.

Tori opened up about her divorce during her podcast misSPELLING's this week's episode, expressing her gratitude that she walked away from her separation as a "clean slate."

"Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate. Neither of us asked each other for anything. We walked away as two complete parties that are just there to support, love, raise and set a great example of how families can divorce, uncouple and lead by example and still be there for their family," she noted.