Elizabeth Hurley's bond with Billy Ray Cyrus causing strain at home? Source

Elizabeth Hurley’s romance with Billy Ray Cyrus sparks tension with son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley's bond with beau Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly putting some barriers between her and son Damian relationship.

Following the intense romance of the model and the country singer, Daily Mail reported that Hurley has "butted heads" with her BFF son.

The actress has been spending more time in the U.S. after making her romance with Cyrus public back in April, however, the 23-year-old son of Hurley is craving more time to spend with her.

"She's now spending lots of time with Billy Ray, including at his ranch in Tennessee," an insider told the outlet.

"Liz is very much in the honeymoon phase. And perhaps Damian would sooner see her alone," the source continued.

"They now go out without each other, and Damian is starting to carve his own path. I've even heard that they have butted heads on occasion," the tattler added.

In a previous chat with The Times of London, Hurley shares insights into what it looks like when she stays with Cyrus.

"Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy,” she gushed, adding Cyrus can be "annoying" sometimes.

“When I go grocery shopping, he’ll often wait in the car because he would be annoying,” she revealed.

She also shared a glimpse into their domestic life, joking about their mutual love of hair. “I cut his hair the other day. We’ve got so much hair between us, we’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs!”