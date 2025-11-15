Mark Wahlberg shares new update after daughter's equestrian accident

Mark Wahlberg praises daughter’s grit after serious riding fall

Mark Wahlberg says he has a newfound respect for just how risky horseback riding can be after his daughter Grace was injured during a recent equestrian competition.

The actor revealed on Today that the 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a broken collarbone after a fall.

Advertisement

“She’s good,” Wahlberg said, adding that Grace is more frustrated about being sidelined than she is about the injury itself. “She’s just angry she’s not allowed back on the horse yet. She has to take the time to recover.”

Calling horseback riding “the most dangerous, nerve-wracking sport I’ve ever watched,” Wahlberg admitted the fear hasn’t changed his daughter’s drive. “She loves it,” he said. “She has the discipline at 15 that it took me into my 40s to get. She’s a machine.”

The actor, who shares Grace with wife Rhea Durham, echoed the same sentiment while speaking to Access Hollywood about his upcoming film.

He said the injury was “terrifying,” but praised Grace’s determination to return to the sport as soon as she’s cleared. “All she wanted to do was get back on that horse,” Wahlberg said.