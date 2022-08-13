Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary

The month of August belongs to the pop-queen of Pakistan, Nazia Hassan

Nazia Hassan's name is not unfamiliar to any Pakistani with good music taste, and Spotify agrees!

Nazia, who blessed us with some of the greatest songs in Pakistan’s pop music history, tragically passed away on August 13, exactly 22 years ago, with Spotify deservingly paying tribute to her on the eve of her death anniversary at New York’s iconic Times Square.

The Aap Jaisa Koi singer was a living picture of beauty with brains and loved her art so passionately that even after 22 years of her death, people around the globe can’t help loving her body of work.

Considering the remarkable contributions she made to the music industry, Spotify's EQUAL playlist paid tribute to her music and she lit up Times Square with her undying charm on August 13.

Nazia’s brother, Zoheb Hassan, who was a companion to his sister on the passionate journey to making soulful music, also shared his thoughts about the inclusion of his late sister.

"Our music eventually transcended across the world, proving that music does not have any boundaries. It is also important for artists to use their popularity for social changes as we tried when we were young, from looking after the environment to advocating peace,” shared Zoheb.

Before Nazia, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab, Natasha Baig, Hadiqa Kiani, and Mehak Ali made Pakistan proud by becoming an EQUAL Pakistan ambassador.