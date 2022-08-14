Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat

Actor Kartik Aryan to begin shooting for upcoming film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

Luka Chupi actor Kartik Aryan is reportedly going to begin shooting for his next film SatyaPrem ki Katha from September.

The first schedule of the film will be shot in Ahmedabad, Gujrat and the outskirts of the city, according to PinkVilla.

Both Kiara Advani and Aryan will begin filming the movie from September, marking it as their second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



In the movie, Kartik will be playing as SatyaPrem and Kiara will be playing the role of Katha. The Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor also shared a glimpse on his Instagram from the prep session of the film a few days back.

Moreover, the actor is also working on upcoming film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon.