Sunday Aug 14 2022
Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress

Meghan Markle is still allegedly holding a ‘grudge’ against Katy Perry over her comment on the Duchess' 2018 wedding dress.

According to The Daily Star, an insider recently said: "Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighbourhood."

The source added: "However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge."

Previously, the Dark Horse hitmaker joked to Entertainment Tonight that she "would’ve done one more fitting” when asked about Meghan’s wedding.

The source said: "While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle."

They added: "I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!"

