Vijay Sethupati chooses Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ over Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Vijay Sethupati is reportedly set to star with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming 'Jawan'

Vijay Sethupati is one of the legendary actors from the South Indian film industry, and speculations are rife about him playing a negative role opposite either Allu Arjun or Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, it was reported that Sethupati has some interesting projects lined up with fans speculating that they would see him playing a negative role in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.

However, Sethupati’s team has clarified that he will only be seen playing a negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and not Allu Arjun.

Yuvraaj, a publicist of Sethupati, tweeted, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”